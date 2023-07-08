A Wild Pokemon Rumor Suggests George Clooney Inspired This Problematic Character

For a show about 10-year-olds collecting fire-breathing monsters, "Pokémon" has plenty of suggestive material. The most obvious example is Brock, who hit on almost every woman he saw throughout the anime in his quest to become the best Pokémon "breeder." But there were plenty of other high-libido men who made some questionable decisions, like Dr. Proctor, who appeared one time throughout the series in the Indigo League episode, "A Chansey Operation."

The episode starts with Pikachu choking on an apple, so Ash Ketchum, Misty, and Brock have to take him to a human hospital since there aren't any Pokémon Centers around. For some reason, there's only one doctor working there — Dr. Proctor — who takes an instant liking to Misty, which is pretty creepy considering she's 10. The hospital soon finds itself bombarded with other Pokémon patients that the nearest Pokémon Center can't handle. Throughout the episode, Dr. Proctor also shoots his shot with Nurse Joy and Team Rocket's Jessie. While Dr. Proctor could've gotten in trouble hitting on Jessie, seeing how she claims her age is 17 in "The Ultimate Test," a promotional CD actually confirmed she's in her 20s as of the second episode, so he's safe there at least.

It's easy to overlook Dr. Proctor as a one-off Pokémon character who was a little too complimentary toward a minor. And while nothing can be confirmed, there's substantial evidence to suggest he's based on George Clooney, or at least the character he played on "ER," Dr. Doug Ross.