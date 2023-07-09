Star Wars: Did Sylvester Stallone And Kurt Russell Really Audition For Han Solo?

It's hard to imagine anyone but Harrison Ford as Han Solo, despite Alden Ehrenreich giving it his best shot in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." However, "Star Wars," like most movies, went through countless auditions for its lead roles, and despite George Lucas ultimately making the perfect decision, a few other Hollywood legends were in the running to bring Han Solo to life.

Sylvester Stallone recalled his Han Solo audition during an appearance on "The Tonight Show," saying he didn't get very far into the process because he and Lucas both knew it wasn't the role for him. He remembers immediately recognizing that Lucas and producer Gary Kurtz weren't feeling him for the role, wanting to look anywhere but at Stallone as he read for the franchise's famous rogue. "I said, 'Let me just make it easy for you. I would look like crap in spandex, leotards, and a ray gun. I get it. Guys in space don't have this kind of face,'" Stallone recalled, adding that Lucas and Kurtz saw hundreds of actors for the part, so he holds no hard feelings towards them.

Other actors up for Han Solo included Al Pacino and Burt Reynolds, who both infamously turned down the role, opening the door for Ford. However, Kurt Russell was also in the mix for not one but two "Star Wars" roles.