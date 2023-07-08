Pleasure: The Uncut Illicit Drama You Can Stream On Showtime - If You Dare

Hollywood loves to hold a mirror to itself, and filmmakers have been documenting (or satirizing) their own industry for more than a century. The adult film industry is a different beast entirely. No less fascinating, narratives about pornography require a deft hand — consider all-timers like Paul Schrader's "Hardcore" or Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights" — to capture subject matter that is so simultaneously sensitive and provocative.

Now streaming on Showtime, Ninja Thyberg's 2021 film "Pleasure" is a raw and insightful look at the adult film industry, told through the eyes of a Swedish newcomer named Linnéa (Sofia Kappel). As the 19-year-old performer known as Bella Cherry seeks out stardom in Los Angeles, "Pleasure" unfolds as a coming-of-age tale that explores the line between consent and coercion, as well as the limits of ambition.

Based on Thyberg's 2013 short film of the same name, the idea for "Pleasure" — her feature directorial debut — came about when the filmmaker took a gender studies class at university. "I'm interested in how media images shape our identities," Thyberg told Variety. "[Pornography] is a huge part of our culture that exists in a world of shadows and that made me curious to understand more about it. I guess because it was taboo, that's why I wanted to dig into it."