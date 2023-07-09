Who Plays Thomas Miller On Jack Ryan?

Fans of "Jack Ryan" know that Thomas Miller was the CIA director in Season 3 of the Amazon Prime series, and he was first introduced to viewers as a typical bureaucratic character whose skepticism seemed like it was purely there to thwart the efforts of the show's main players. But things were not as they appeared, and towards the end of Season 3, his sinister maneuvers strongly indicated he was a much more prominent threat that was possibly up to something much worse. Those suspicions are confirmed when the show picks back up in Season 4. It is revealed that Miller is no longer the agency's director, and the new set of episodes shined a light on the nefarious operations he was conducting behind the scenes.

The person responsible for playing the villainous "Jack Ryan" character is John Schwab. While he is far from the biggest star on the show's roster, the actor has had a prolific career in TV and movies. His efforts started in the late '90s when one of the first gigs he landed was a five-episode stint on the hit kids' show "Teletubbies" as a male trumpet. Since then, he has had several notable TV appearances on popular shows such as "The Queen's Gambit," "Trust," "Das Boot," "The Undeclared War," and "The Diplomat." On the big screen, Schwab has played Travis Tygart in "The Program," and Lefty Grove in "The Catcher Was a Spy." And his run as Miller isn't his first foray with a Tom Clancy property, as he also had a small part in the 2015 feature "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit." While some people may recognize his work on live-action projects, it would not be surprising if certain gamers find his voice somewhat familiar.