Who Plays Thomas Miller On Jack Ryan?
Fans of "Jack Ryan" know that Thomas Miller was the CIA director in Season 3 of the Amazon Prime series, and he was first introduced to viewers as a typical bureaucratic character whose skepticism seemed like it was purely there to thwart the efforts of the show's main players. But things were not as they appeared, and towards the end of Season 3, his sinister maneuvers strongly indicated he was a much more prominent threat that was possibly up to something much worse. Those suspicions are confirmed when the show picks back up in Season 4. It is revealed that Miller is no longer the agency's director, and the new set of episodes shined a light on the nefarious operations he was conducting behind the scenes.
The person responsible for playing the villainous "Jack Ryan" character is John Schwab. While he is far from the biggest star on the show's roster, the actor has had a prolific career in TV and movies. His efforts started in the late '90s when one of the first gigs he landed was a five-episode stint on the hit kids' show "Teletubbies" as a male trumpet. Since then, he has had several notable TV appearances on popular shows such as "The Queen's Gambit," "Trust," "Das Boot," "The Undeclared War," and "The Diplomat." On the big screen, Schwab has played Travis Tygart in "The Program," and Lefty Grove in "The Catcher Was a Spy." And his run as Miller isn't his first foray with a Tom Clancy property, as he also had a small part in the 2015 feature "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit." While some people may recognize his work on live-action projects, it would not be surprising if certain gamers find his voice somewhat familiar.
John Schwab has also voiced various video game characters
While John Schwab has a significant amount of verified credits as a prolific player on both the big and small screen, including his run as Thomas Miller on "Jack Ryan," a large chunk of his resume is made up of voicing characters for many video games. The actor has lent his vocal skill set to a number of notable titles on consoles and PCs, such as "Dead Island 2," "Atomic Heart," "Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line," "Cyberpunk 2077," and "Alien: Isolation." There were also times when Schwab made such an impactful presence that he was asked to return for follow-ups, sequels, and DLCs. Some of the franchises he has participated in on more than one occasion, for sometimes more than one part, include "Crysis," "Killzone," "Star Wars: Battlefront," and "Battlefield."
Among Schwab's many efforts in the voice acting realm, one of the actor's arguably biggest claims to fame when it comes to his work in video games is with "The Witcher franchise, specifically "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings," "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine" doing the voice for Dandelion, the character who is called Jaskier in the series and books.
Whether he's playing a medieval Bard in a monster-filled fantasy world or a shady CIA Director in a Tom Clancy series, there is no denying that John Schwab isn't afraid to excel at playing a wide range of characters in different forms of media.