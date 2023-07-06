Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Deleted Scene Teases A Major Marvel Hero Change
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was a high point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late, and fans were treated to a little something extra with a deleted scene shared to Twitter by ScreenTime. The emotional crux of the scene focuses on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) being locked away while Rocket (Bradley Cooper) looks at him in disgust. It shows Rocket being the bigger being by allowing his former tormentor to live. But something else happens right after that scene.
Kraglin (Sean Gunn) offers Adam (Will Poulter) something to drink and asks him his name. He responds, "Adam," and Kraglin thinks it's lame to just go by "Adam" and suggests adding "some metal." This obviously hints at Adam's comic book moniker, Adam Warlock, which he doesn't go by in the film. However, the conversation sets up how he may eventually reach the conclusion to add "Warlock" to his name, and you can't get much more metal than songs about dragons and sorcerers. Adam even seems to have picked up on Kraglin's advice, as in the film's mid-credit scene, he talks about how he likes Adrian Belew and King Crimson. Who knows? Maybe his venture into progressive rock will one day lead him to the heavy metal German band Warlock.
It's a fun tease but a far cry from how the character became known as "Adam Warlock" in the comics.
The High Evolutionary is partly responsible for Adam Warlock's name in the comics
Adam Warlock's origins get some tweaking in the MCU. He's part of the Sovereign, created to take down the Guardians of the Galaxy, and he has the name "Adam" bestowed upon him. In the comics, Adam originates on Earth, but when he realizes the planet is not ready for his presence, he leaves, being called "Him" early on. Eventually, he meets the High Evolutionary, who has created a Counter-Earth that's supposed to be free of evil, but when evil emerges, he wants to destroy it all. Him convinces the High Evolutionary to allow him to visit the planet to see if it can be saved, and it's here the High Evolutionary refers to him as "Warlock." When Warlock visits Counter-Earth, a young inhabitant gives him the first name "Adam."
The character being called "Adam" makes sense in the MCU. He's created by Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) as a new artificial being, and "Adam" is as good of a name as any. There probably wasn't any way to naturally incorporate the inclusion of "Warlock" in the movie, but Kraglin suggesting something "metal" is in line with the tone of these movies. Music plays a big part in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, and with Adam joining the Guardians at the end, it makes sense music could influence his eventual superhero moniker.
It remains to be seen what could inspire the name in the MCU. Perhaps Adam will become good friends with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and take on a name referencing him. Or maybe he'll just really get into Black Sabbath. Anything's possible.