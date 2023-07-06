Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Deleted Scene Teases A Major Marvel Hero Change

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was a high point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late, and fans were treated to a little something extra with a deleted scene shared to Twitter by ScreenTime. The emotional crux of the scene focuses on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) being locked away while Rocket (Bradley Cooper) looks at him in disgust. It shows Rocket being the bigger being by allowing his former tormentor to live. But something else happens right after that scene.

Kraglin (Sean Gunn) offers Adam (Will Poulter) something to drink and asks him his name. He responds, "Adam," and Kraglin thinks it's lame to just go by "Adam" and suggests adding "some metal." This obviously hints at Adam's comic book moniker, Adam Warlock, which he doesn't go by in the film. However, the conversation sets up how he may eventually reach the conclusion to add "Warlock" to his name, and you can't get much more metal than songs about dragons and sorcerers. Adam even seems to have picked up on Kraglin's advice, as in the film's mid-credit scene, he talks about how he likes Adrian Belew and King Crimson. Who knows? Maybe his venture into progressive rock will one day lead him to the heavy metal German band Warlock.

It's a fun tease but a far cry from how the character became known as "Adam Warlock" in the comics.