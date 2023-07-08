Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance - Everything You Need To Know (So Far)

Whether it's movies, shows, mangas, novels, or video games, there is no denying that fans have a generous amount of content to enjoy in various forms from the "Gundam" franchise. The innovative IP kicked things off with "Mobile Suit Gundam" in 1979, and ever since then, it has been releasing several popular titles over the years. "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem of Vengeance" is poised to be another powerful addition to the "Gundam" legacy that takes things up a notch regarding the visual side.

Instead of opting for a 2D animation style, "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem of Vengeance" will utilize Unreal Engine 5 to offer viewers a high-quality 3D animation experience. The revolutionary piece of software is responsible for the critically acclaimed open-world video game demo "The Matrix Awakens" released alongside "The Matrix Resurrections" that GameSpot hailed as "an impressive tech demo that does a lot to further blur the lines between games and films, and maybe even reality."

The franchise is taking things to another level with a substantial technological upgrade, but the enhanced animation is only one of many things fans should know about before "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" is released.