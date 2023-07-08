Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance - Everything You Need To Know (So Far)
Whether it's movies, shows, mangas, novels, or video games, there is no denying that fans have a generous amount of content to enjoy in various forms from the "Gundam" franchise. The innovative IP kicked things off with "Mobile Suit Gundam" in 1979, and ever since then, it has been releasing several popular titles over the years. "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem of Vengeance" is poised to be another powerful addition to the "Gundam" legacy that takes things up a notch regarding the visual side.
Instead of opting for a 2D animation style, "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem of Vengeance" will utilize Unreal Engine 5 to offer viewers a high-quality 3D animation experience. The revolutionary piece of software is responsible for the critically acclaimed open-world video game demo "The Matrix Awakens" released alongside "The Matrix Resurrections" that GameSpot hailed as "an impressive tech demo that does a lot to further blur the lines between games and films, and maybe even reality."
The franchise is taking things to another level with a substantial technological upgrade, but the enhanced animation is only one of many things fans should know about before "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" is released.
When will Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance release?
The first thing fans are probably wondering is when the 3D animated chapter of the "Gundam" legacy will be available for viewers to enjoy. On July 3, 2023, during their industry panel at Anime Expo 2023 held in Los Angeles, Bandai Namco Filmworks first announced "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" was on the way for a worldwide release. Sunrise Studios, whom has extensive experience within the "Gundam" franchise, and SafeHouse will be responsible for the next-level animation. While many aspects of the ambitious project were revealed, like the fact that the OVA series developed entirely using Unreal Engine 5 will consist of six episodes that will each run 30 minutes in length, certain crucial pieces of intel were not available.
The release date for the animated show was not part of the official announcement. But it seems safe to assume fans could conceivably see the series come out sometime in the next couple years, depending on how long it takes the talented parties involved to give fans the best "Mobile Suit Gundam" experience possible.
What is the plot of Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance?
The franchise rarely disappoints when it comes to the narrative quality, and the plot for the latest "Mobile Suit Gundam" title is probably not what most fans expected. The 3D animated series has been confirmed to be part of the franchise's Universal Century timeline and will tell a fascinating story that takes place in UC0079 during the One Year War, the same conflict showcased in the 1979 "Mobile Gundam Wing" animated series.
Fortunately, viewers will be getting a new look at a familiar point in Gundam's history because "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" will focus on events that go down within the European front. In addition, the show will have a female protagonist leading the way who goes by the name of Iria Sorari, a Zaku pilot on the side of Zeon. It was also revealed the story would contain the main mechas, GUNDAM and ZAKU II. The plot most certainly sounds like it's going to be a Gundam good time for all who give it a shot.
Who is in the cast of Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance?
As far as the cast is concerned, the entire roster is still a mystery. But it has been revealed who will play the main character in the new addition to the "Gundam" legacy. Playing the part of Iria Sorari in "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" will be Celia Massignham. But her efforts on the project extend beyond just providing the voice of Iria. When the show was first announced, it was revealed that she also provided the motion capture performance for the persona.
While taking on both tasks is impressive, her level of commitment to the character should not be surprising, especially since the actress has been adding credits to her resume since 2012 and started out with the movie "Reef n Beef." After that, she continued her efforts landing a part in the TV movie "The Selection." Massingham has worked on short films like "Greg's First Day" and "Happy Birthday." She also played Lyria in the 2018 feature film "Ladies in Black." But her biggest claim to fame came when she made her presence known within the extensive Arrowverse in "Legends of Tomorrow" as Hedy Lamarr. With "Requiem for Vengeance" now on her resume, Massingham can add providing the voice work and motion capture duties for a giant robot pilot to her list of accomplishments.
Who is directing Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance?
Putting together a "Mobile Suit Gundam" title on this scale will not only take a skilled auteur but also one that has a passion for the franchise. And it seems they picked the right candidate. The individual chosen to sit in the director's chair for "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" is Erasmus Brosdau. His credits include the 2017 short film "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition" and the 2018 TV mini-series "Origin Zero." He also served as Art Director on the animated Netflix original "Altered Carbon: Resleeved" in 2020.
While he may not have the longest list of credits, he is certainly very passionate about bringing fans a new chapter of "Gundam" to enjoy. "I'm very excited to finally be able to talk about this animated series which will shed some more light on the One Year War by focusing almost entirely on the Zeon side," the director said in a message posted on Gundam's YouTube Channel. "We want to show you the world of Gundam in a new and realistic look so that you can feel like you're sitting inside the cockpit. But we are also trying to push the technical aspects by creating this entire series using Unreal Engine 5, a software that allows us to create content much faster." By his account, fans are in for a worthwhile experience when "Requiem for Vengeance" releases.
Is there a trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance?
When the series was first brought to the attention of fans, a teaser was also released, offering a glimpse of what "Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" has in store for fans. There is no denying that the 3D animated visuals, courtesy of the technological advancements from Unreal Engine 5 showcased in the teaser, are quite impressive, and the attention to detail is nothing short of stellar.
While the promo doesn't give much away about the overall story, it does showcase a series of shots showcasing ships firing on enemies, armies marching into battle, and plenty of mecha action. It also depicts what looks like Iria Sorari checking the time before gearing up her own giant robot. The video also reveals that the show takes place eleven years after the revolutionary war, giving excited viewers more intel on what will go on in Requiem for Vengeance while still keeping many of the plot details under wraps.
Where you can stream other Mobile Suit Gundam titles
The anticipation is probably high for the new series, and to pass the time until Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance releases, fans could very easily take advantage of this opportunity to revisit some classic moments from the franchise. There are more than a few previous titles in the "Mobile Suit Gundam" legacy for people to check out for the first time or catch up on what they have missed before the 3D animated chapter makes its triumphant debut.
The places people can watch "Mobile Suit Gundam" include Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, and Hulu. Each platform contains an array of episodes from several different iterations released from the franchise over the years. With so many options to enjoy, fans looking forward to Requiem for Vengeance will not have a shortage of content to consume in preparation for the arrival of the 3D-animated Mobile Suit Gundam.