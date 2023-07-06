Whatever Happened To Paper Box Pilots After Shark Tank?

Despite how many massive business ventures show up on "Shark Tank," some of the most interesting pitches are the ones that are refreshingly small-scale and niche. One such company from the series that fits this idea is Paper Box Pilots, a toy-centric venture that teenage entrepreneur Noah Cahoon pitched alongside his father Brian Cahoon to the Sharks in Season 6, Episode 4.

Paper Box Pilots, which centered upon producing sticker kits that children could use to customize cardboard boxes into makeshift airplane props, proved to be a hit with the show's hosts. Three panelists competed for the deal, with Cahoon ultimately accepting the offer from Kevin O'Leary for $35,000 and 50 percent equity.

Cahoon may have departed "Shark Tank" with a solid financial deal inked for Paper Box Pilots and a bright future ahead for expanding, but it has been nearly an entire decade since the episode first aired. A lot can happen in that time, and, sure enough, Paper Box Pilots is one of the various "Shark Tank" companies that don't exist anymore. Here's what happened to the business.