Twisted Metal Proves It's Time To Park Car-Themed Video Game Adaptations In The Garage

"Twisted Metal" started its existence as the go-to video game for the kind of edgy tween who can't decide between racing and fighting games, and went on to spawn the kind of ridiculous number of sequels its license-to-print-money concept suggests. That was a good while ago, though. The most recent game in the series came out when PlayStation 3 was still a thing, so it has seemed reasonably safe to mentally bury the franchise in the brain box that contains the specific era of gaming where studios got away with putting a shirtless dude strapped between two monster wheels against a giant tank while simultaneously pretending that their game is dark and tormented.

And yet, it's 2023, a year many great sci-fi works of the last millennium place firmly in the Future — and here we are, face to face with Peacock's "Twisted Metal" show. What's more, it seems to understand the subject matter well enough to keep things lighthearted, and stars some of the brightest talents from the finest shows and franchises, no less! This makes for a surprisingly entertaining series ... that nevertheless has very little to do with the video game, thus accidentally becoming the latest in a sporadic string of live-action adaptations that prove that it's high time to pour sugar in the collective tank of car-themed video game adaptations as we know them. Let's take a look at why.