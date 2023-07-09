TBBT: The Season 9 Moment That Never Gets Old

For 12 seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" delivered some of the funniest scenes in sitcom history. Moments like Sheldon (Jim Parsons) consistently obsessing over his particular spot on the couch and the running gag about the broken elevator give the series a signature zaniness that makes it extremely rewatchable. Season 9 in particular gifts viewers with one of the most hilarious sequences when Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) coaches the scientific men during a rigid fencing lesson.

In Episode 5, "The Perspiration Implementation," Kripke uncharacteristically agrees to do something nice by giving the gang a proper lesson in the sport. However, rather than let the guys goof off with the swords by pretending to be in "Star Wars" or "Game of Thrones," he keeps a tight leash on the class with stern instructions.

They obediently participate in the underwhelming stances and slow strikes ... that is, until Kripke gets a call and all bets are off, with the scene unavoidably falling into the childish humor that the immature bunch is known for and that never fails to get a laugh out of the audience.