Who Gave Harry Potter The Invisibility Cloak And Why Is It Important?

In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 11-year-old Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) wakes up on Christmas morning to find that he actually received Christmas presents for the first time in his life. Among these gifts, Harry find a mysterious unmarked package and a letter that reads, "Your father left this in my possession before he died. It is time it was returned to you. Use it well."

Inside the package, Harry discovers his father's Invisibility Cloak, which turns anything or anyone it covers completely invisible. Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) tells him Invisibility Cloaks are exceptionally rare, and they both wonder who could have gifted Harry such a powerful magical item. Throughout the series, the cloak proves to be perhaps the most invaluable magical tool in Harry's possession, aiding him countless times during his many adventures and schemes.

Absurdly, the movie version of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" never actually clarifies who sent Harry this cloak, nor why it was in their possession at the start of the film. This seems like a major oversight on the movie's part, particularly because the cloak's history and ownership becomes a pivotal plot point in later "Harry Potter" films.