The Real-Life At-Sea Animal Attack That Inspired The Famous Whale Tale Moby-Dick

"Moby-Dick" is indelible in the literary imagination, and that beast-like whale has himself become a deep repository of assigned meaning and symbolism. The whale is the unforgiving power of nature. The whale is the specter of the Civil War. The whale is god. As David Gilbert put it for The Atlantic, "There are so many symbols as to render symbols meaningless."

The whale is also, well, a whale — a fact Herman Melville never strayed too far from as he was writing the American classic. Melville took much of his inspiration from the doomed whaling ship the Essex, which was attacked by an 85-foot sperm whale in 1820 in the isolated waters of the South Pacific. The whale struck roughly 15 months into the voyage, which by then had already been plagued by squalls, fires, and poor fishing.

The whale was first spotted by first mate Owen Chase, who watched helplessly as the giant made a beeline for the ship. The whale made contact with "such an appalling and tremendous jar, as nearly threw us all on our faces," Chase later recalled (via Smithsonian Magazine).

"I could distinctly see him smite his jaws together, as if distracted with rage and fury," Chase continued. As the men worked to repair the damage done by the whale, it doubled back at an even faster speed and crashed into the bow, felling the ship for good.