The Karate Kid 2010 Reboot Is Back On Netflix - But What Happened To Its Sequel?

To keep its library as fresh as possible, Netflix periodically removes and adds movies and TV shows to its platform for subscribers to enjoy. On July 1, one of the more notable titles to join its ranks was 2010's "The Karate Kid," starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith and directed by Harald Zwart. The story follows a kid named Dre Parker (Smith), who starts a new life in China thanks to his mother Sherry's (Taraji P. Henson) new job. Though initially lost and alone, he befriends Mr. Han (Chan), who guides him to become a martial arts prodigy.

Though it bears the name of the iconic and beloved "Karate Kid" franchise, "The Karate Kid" stands on its own two feet. It may not rekindle the magic of the original films, but it's a pretty solid drama all on its own. It left the majority of critics and moviegoers fairly entertained, performed well at the global box office, and has amassed a decent fan following over the years. Thus, it's strange to think that Sony didn't strike while the iron was hot and give those adoring fans a sequel of any kind.

For a time, we were all under the impression that "The Karate Kid" was up for a big-screen follow-up, but the project never came to fruition. Here's what ultimately became of it.