The Karate Kid 2010 Reboot Is Back On Netflix - But What Happened To Its Sequel?
To keep its library as fresh as possible, Netflix periodically removes and adds movies and TV shows to its platform for subscribers to enjoy. On July 1, one of the more notable titles to join its ranks was 2010's "The Karate Kid," starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith and directed by Harald Zwart. The story follows a kid named Dre Parker (Smith), who starts a new life in China thanks to his mother Sherry's (Taraji P. Henson) new job. Though initially lost and alone, he befriends Mr. Han (Chan), who guides him to become a martial arts prodigy.
Though it bears the name of the iconic and beloved "Karate Kid" franchise, "The Karate Kid" stands on its own two feet. It may not rekindle the magic of the original films, but it's a pretty solid drama all on its own. It left the majority of critics and moviegoers fairly entertained, performed well at the global box office, and has amassed a decent fan following over the years. Thus, it's strange to think that Sony didn't strike while the iron was hot and give those adoring fans a sequel of any kind.
For a time, we were all under the impression that "The Karate Kid" was up for a big-screen follow-up, but the project never came to fruition. Here's what ultimately became of it.
The Karate Kid sequel fell into obscurity over time
Not long after "The Karate Kid" crane kicked its way into cinemas, Sony announced that a sequel was on its way down the production pipeline. In fact, as reported by Deadline back in 2014, Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan, and Taraji P. Henson were all set to return as their respective characters, with Breck Eisner taking over for Harald Zwart in the director's chair. Sadly, the film wouldn't gain much momentum from here, with several writer shake-ups and Eisner departing a mere few months after news broke of his hiring.
Now almost a decade beyond all of this news coming to light, "The Karate Kid 2" remains in limbo, likely never to see the light of day. In the years since the sequel was announced, the original "Karate Kid" continuity has been revitalized via the YouTube Red original-turned-Netflix sensation "Cobra Kai," which carries on the stories of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decades after their teenage rivalry began. To top it all off, according to Macchio himself, it's highly unlikely Dre and Mr. Han will make their way onto the series before it wraps up.
"The Karate Kid" from 2010 had a lot of potential, boldly reimagining a beloved 1980s property for a new generation of moviegoers. Perhaps with it now streaming on Netflix, it will find a resurgence in popularity that will push Sony to get the long-gestating sequel sorted out.