Outlander Season 7: Lord John & Jamie Fans May Need To Prepare For Bad News

Contains general spoilers for "Outlander" Season 7, as well as spoilers for the "Outlander" book series

One of the central linchpins of both the "Outlander" book series and Starz' take on the material is the long-lived friendship between Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Lord John Grey (David Berry). But it looks like the domestic camaraderie between the two old chums is about to become a casualty of the oncoming American Revolutionary War as the show's 7th season moves forward.

"Lord John and Jamie find themselves on opposite sides of the war. Lord John's a loyalist, and Jamie is a rebel. These two have come to a point in their relationship where it's pretty much untenable," Berry said during a July 2023 interview with TV Insider in the wake of the airing of the season's second episode, "The Happiest Place on Earth."

As Berry rightfully points out, Jamie is quite dedicated to his new country, while John is still dutifully serving the British crown. Ergo, the two friends are destined to become rivals, at least for the duration of the war. To wit, Berry reported that fans can expect things to get worse between the two buddies as they try to decide between their family and their countries. "As things progress, [you're] gonna see that relationship deteriorate even further to the point where maybe they become enemies, who knows?" he said.