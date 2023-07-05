The Steamy Alexandra Daddario Thriller You Can Stream On Hulu

Since her breakout role in the Percy Jackson film series, Alexandra Daddario has blossomed into a bona fide scene stealer, both in duds ("Baywatch") and gems ("True Detective") alike. In 2022, the actor earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in Season 1 of HBO's "The White Lotus."

Daddario has shown off her leading lady chops in a number of films, including "We Have Always Lived in the Castle" and "We Summon the Darkness," but "Lost Girls & Love Hotels" might be her strongest performance yet. Now, the erotic thriller drama is available to stream on Hulu.

Adapted by Catherine Hanrahan from her novel of the same name, "Lost Girls & Love Hotels" stars Daddario as Margaret, an American living in Tokyo. During the day, she works at an academy training flight attendants, but at night, Margaret staves off loneliness with alcohol and encounters with men at the illicit love hotels that dot the city. She soon begins an affair with Kazu (Takehiro Hira), a soft-spoken enforcer for the Yakuza.