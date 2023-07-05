God Of War With Adam Sandler Is A Crossover You Never Knew You Needed (Until Now)

Leave it to TikTok to find a way to incorporate an Adam Sandler movie into a video game about Norse mythology. 2018's "God of War" was incredibly well-received when it came out, with many people praising the storyline and making memes about how good of a father Kratos became to his son, Atreus. Kratos yelling "Boy" became iconic, and it came at the perfect time when several other iconic daddies, from Din Djarin in "The Mandalorian" to Joel in "The Last of Us," entered the fray. However, no one likely expected Kratos to have so much in common with Adam Sandler's character, Sonny Koufax, from 1999's "Big Daddy."

TikTok user @eli_handle_b.wav made a mash-up video of scenes from "God of War" with Adam Sandler taking on the role of Kratos, complete with a red marking across his face. What follows is a minute of scenes from the game, humorously juxtaposed with Sonny's laidback attitude in "Big Daddy." There's something simultaneously hilarious and endearing about watching Adam Sandler help Atreus with his bow with his signature, "Loop it. You swoop it. You pull." And aside from that, it's genuinely impressive how well Adam Sandler is edited into "God of War." It just visually looks incredible, especially with the shadow on Sonny as he goes to answer the door of his home.

The over-the-top emotions from the "God of War" characters work wonderfully with Sonny Koufax nonchalantly remembering he needs to hold his kid's hands, and it suggests the two stories have more in common those some may realize.