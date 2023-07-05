God Of War With Adam Sandler Is A Crossover You Never Knew You Needed (Until Now)
Leave it to TikTok to find a way to incorporate an Adam Sandler movie into a video game about Norse mythology. 2018's "God of War" was incredibly well-received when it came out, with many people praising the storyline and making memes about how good of a father Kratos became to his son, Atreus. Kratos yelling "Boy" became iconic, and it came at the perfect time when several other iconic daddies, from Din Djarin in "The Mandalorian" to Joel in "The Last of Us," entered the fray. However, no one likely expected Kratos to have so much in common with Adam Sandler's character, Sonny Koufax, from 1999's "Big Daddy."
TikTok user @eli_handle_b.wav made a mash-up video of scenes from "God of War" with Adam Sandler taking on the role of Kratos, complete with a red marking across his face. What follows is a minute of scenes from the game, humorously juxtaposed with Sonny's laidback attitude in "Big Daddy." There's something simultaneously hilarious and endearing about watching Adam Sandler help Atreus with his bow with his signature, "Loop it. You swoop it. You pull." And aside from that, it's genuinely impressive how well Adam Sandler is edited into "God of War." It just visually looks incredible, especially with the shadow on Sonny as he goes to answer the door of his home.
The over-the-top emotions from the "God of War" characters work wonderfully with Sonny Koufax nonchalantly remembering he needs to hold his kid's hands, and it suggests the two stories have more in common those some may realize.
Both Sonny Koufax and Kratos become better fathers through their journeys
"God of War" may see Kratos fight Norse gods, while Sonny Koufax's biggest hurdle in life is making it to McDonald's on time to get breakfast, but there are similarities to these stories that make a mash-up an intriguing proposition. For starters, both mothers of Atreus and Julian (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) have passed away, leaving the child in the hands of a father figure who doesn't quite know what to do initially. Kratos is abrasive and aggressive toward Atreus at the beginning of "God of War." Meanwhile, Sonny is too laid back for his own good, wanting to be the polar opposite of how his father raised him. But through their stories, they learn what their respective children need in a father and try to be there more for them.
There are naturally pretty big differences between the stories, but the fact the same basic outline is there helps make the TikTok mash-up all the more amusing. Seeing Adam Sandler offer to hurt himself to amuse Atreus or show him how to pronounce certain words would definitely be in Sonny's wheelhouse. And while Sonny could lead Atreus to Jötunheim, Kratos couldn't be Scuba Steve for Julian.
Adam Sandler movies make for the perfect fodder for mash-ups. Jesse McLaren shared a video on Twitter of scenes from "Billy Madison" with music from "Succession," and it works incredibly well thematically. There's just something about taking the ridiculousness of a typical Sandler movie and combining it with something deadly serious. Hopefully, plenty more Sandler mash-ups manifest in the years to come.