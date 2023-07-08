Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Old School?

The box office landscape looked a little different back in the early 2000s. Animated movies, studio comedies, and even musicals regularly ranked among the highest grossing films of the year. The stars of sitcoms and sketch shows easily transitioned into lucrative careers on the big screen. It was a time before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over multiplexes, and, more importantly, a time before streaming services became the preferred platform for releasing mid-budget original films, such as "Old School."

Directed and co-written by Todd Phillips (of "Joker" fame), "Old School" was one of many comedies about the personal lives of developmentally stunted men that dropped around this time. Its three stars — Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and patron saint of awkwardly comedic man-boys Will Ferrell — became well-known names in the subgenre, but "Old School" is still the defining Frat Pack film for many.

It's hard to believe that it has been twenty years since Mitch, Bernard, and Frank went back to school. The entire joke of the movie is that they are far too old to be in a fraternity, and that was then — if there was to be an "Old School" sequel now, the main cast members would all be closer in age to the late Joseph "Blue" Pulaski than their pledges. What has become of the co-eds of Phillips' fictional Harrison University over the last two decades? And just how old are the stars of "Old School" now? Read on to find out.