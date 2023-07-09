What Happened To Chris Tucker And What He's Doing Today

Chris Tucker was one of the biggest names in comedy in the 1990s. He broke out as Smokey in 1995's "Friday" before landing a scene-stealing role in the science-fiction classic "The Fifth Element." But most people likely remember him for starring alongside Jackie Chan in the "Rush Hour" trilogy. But then something peculiar happened — Tucker stopped appearing on the big screen as much. So what happened to Chris Tucker?

Despite death hoaxes, the actor is still very much alive but chose to step back from Hollywood to focus on other ventures, particularly his humanitarian efforts through the Chris Tucker Foundation, a non-profit designed to positively affect families on an international scale. As he told Classix ATL, it was a conscious effort to do more than simply act: "I felt like, you know, it was a ceiling right there and I wanted more. It wasn't enough. So I stepped back and lived a little bit, traveled the world, and did a lot of humanitarian stuff that really broadened my perspective on the world."

That doesn't mean Tucker's been completely absent from star-studded projects. He appeared in 2012's "Silver Linings Playbooks" as well as 2016's "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk." He's definitely not one to star in a movie every year, but he's certainly kept busy over the years.