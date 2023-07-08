Star Wars: Does Leia Ever Forgive Darth Vader? The Answer Is Complicated

The original "Star Wars" trilogy focuses heavily on the relationship between Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) and his son Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and the way in which Luke is able to forgive his father and convert him back to the light side of the Force. But while the trilogy spends plenty of time exploring this tumultuous father-son dynamic, the series doesn't actually give us any resolution to the relationship between Vader and his daughter, Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

Although the films never show Leia forgiving or accepting her father, the canon novel "Bloodline" by Claudia Grey deals extensively with Leia's conflicted feelings about Darth Vader and all of the pain and suffering he caused. Near the end of the novel, Leia's friend and fellow senator Ransolm Casterfo is framed for a bombing and sentenced to execution. As Casterfo heads to prison, Leia starts to understand how Darth Vader first fell to the dark side.

"Her rage could have driven her to kill others — innocents — just to make sure Ransolm Casterfo didn't have to needlessly die," the novel reads. "She'd always wondered what had led her father to turn to the dark side, to become Darth Vader ... Never had she considered that the turn might begin in a better place, out of the desire to save someone or to avenge a great wrong." Leia finally realizes Anakin Skywalker may have once been a good man who fell to temptation and considers the "goodness that must have survived in him through all the darkness."