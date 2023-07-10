Deadliest Catch's Jake Anderson Relates A Lot To The Truman Show
Jake Anderson certainly hasn't lived an average life. For starters, as a king crab fisherman on the Bering Sea, he holds one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Additionally, he's had over 15 years of personal highs and lows chronicled for the world to see on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch."
This is why the F/V Saga captain strongly relates to the 1998 Jim Carrey film "The Truman Show." In the movie, a production studio essentially adopts Carrey's character Truman Burbank, who has had his every move and emotion captured on camera since infanthood, making him a beloved public figure.
"That's my life with Discovery," Anderson said in an interview with "The Jason Show," adding, "I think I'm the only person that's ever had the American dream documented over 17 years. ... You see it's not pretty. ... It is not just something that is clear-cut. Most kids today think it's just packaged in a neat package and it's handed down. It's a fight."
Deadliest Catch fans have watched Jake Anderson become a husband, father, and captain
While Jake Anderson wasn't taken in by Discovery as an infant, his story certainly shares parallels with that of Truman Burbank. Just as Truman, who is unwanted by his birth mother, unwittingly becomes a hit thanks to his relatable struggles, so has Anderson. When "Deadliest Catch" fans meet him in Season 3, he is an F/V Northwestern greenhorn in his mid-20s who has recently dealt with homelessness and addiction. Fast-forward 15 years, and he's a proud husband, father, and captain of the F/V Saga. Similar to "The Truman Show," "Deadliest Catch" fans got to witness it all.
"With my story, you watched this kid grow from being homeless with a dream to someone with goals who kept achieving, moving forward and became a man who is now married," Anderson told PC Principle. "That's why I think this show is phenomenal because you are virtually watching the American dream unfold before you ... No other show has done that because this is a real story and on our show, you are watching people and families grow for real," he added.