Deadliest Catch's Jake Anderson Relates A Lot To The Truman Show

Jake Anderson certainly hasn't lived an average life. For starters, as a king crab fisherman on the Bering Sea, he holds one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Additionally, he's had over 15 years of personal highs and lows chronicled for the world to see on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch."

This is why the F/V Saga captain strongly relates to the 1998 Jim Carrey film "The Truman Show." In the movie, a production studio essentially adopts Carrey's character Truman Burbank, who has had his every move and emotion captured on camera since infanthood, making him a beloved public figure.

"That's my life with Discovery," Anderson said in an interview with "The Jason Show," adding, "I think I'm the only person that's ever had the American dream documented over 17 years. ... You see it's not pretty. ... It is not just something that is clear-cut. Most kids today think it's just packaged in a neat package and it's handed down. It's a fight."