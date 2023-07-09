Who Played Nick On Family Ties & Did He Really Almost Star In 3 Failed Spinoffs?

Chronicling the ups and downs of family life as they help the next generation grow up. That's "Family Ties," the beloved 1980s sitcom that follows Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse Keaton (Meredith Baxter) as they raise their children, navigating them through life lessons and matters of the heart. And love is exactly what brings Nick Moore (Scott Valentine) to the Keatons during Season 4, Episode 3, "Mr. Wrong." His artistic abilities and kind heart would be seen throughout the show while dating Mallory Keaton (Justine Bateman). The character is well-known to fans of 1980s TV, but it's a role that Valentine wasn't always fond of.

Valentine told AM radio station CJAD, "I'm so glad I went to the [American Academy of Dramatic Arts] and to all the other fine acting institutions so I could grunt on prime time television (laughter). ... It was a lot of fun, but literally there were times where I only had to utter two guttural utterances in a show and they paid me a bundle of cash for it. I felt bad at times." The actor also noted that he felt typecast for a few years after the show ended.

Valentine would stay with the series until its finale in 1989. He has since been spotted and heard in other popular series, including "Batman: The Animated Series," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," and "Murder, She Wrote." But there was a time when Nick's adventures briefly extended beyond "Family Ties."