Indiana Jones 5: The Helena Scene That Explains How The Dial Of Destiny Works

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" sees Indy (Harrison Ford) and crew seek out a MacGuffin that's based more on science than religion for once. The Antikythera, created by Archimedes (Nasser Memarzia), uses mathematics to determine the location of time fissures one could use to travel through time. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) wants to use one of these fissures to go back to 1939 to kill Hitler and install a better leader so that Germany can win World War II. However, Indy soon realizes that due to continental drift, Voller's calculations would be off, and he's correct. They instead travel to 212 BC to the Siege of Syracuse and meet Archimedes himself.

It's a clever twist that ties together all of the story's themes, but what if "Indiana Jones 5" hinted at what would happen all along? Time seems immutable, especially seeing how Archimedes' skeleton had a watch, proving they were always meant to go to that time period. And some Redditors, like u/lookatthemonkeys, have noted how the Dial could've only directed the user to the Siege of Syracuse: "I thought they said that the dial was always meant to bring them to that one point in time. What Indy was yelling in the plane was that their GPS location would be off because the continents have moved over thousands of years."

Voller may have thought he could bend the Dial to his whims, but he had a stacked deck against him, which calls back to one critical Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) scene from earlier.