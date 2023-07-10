Who Is The Heir Of Slytherin? Harry Potter's Sinister Lineage Explained

Within the "Harry Potter" film franchise, we learn very early on that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students are separated into four distinct "Houses" that align with their characteristics and desires. The requirements for joining each House correspond to the qualities most valued by the school's four founders; Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga Hufflepuff, and Salazar Slytherin.

Unfortunately, not all of these founders had their students' best interests at heart. Where founders like Ravenclaw and Gryffindor favored students who showed qualities like "intelligence" and "bravery," the xenophobic Salazar Slytherin prioritized students who were born "pure-blooded" Wizards. This meant that he only accepted students with two Wizard parents, and despised any students who were "Muggle-born." His hatred for Muggle-born wizards was so strong that Slytherin actually hid a Basilisk (a monstrous serpent that can kill with its sight) inside the castle to massacre any Muggle-born students who attended Hogwarts after his death.

Why the other founders would allow a bigoted murderer like Slytherin to even teach at Hogwarts in the first place is beyond reasoning. However, in the end, he succeeded in sealing away the Basilisk in the "Chamber of Secrets," promising that one day his "Heir" would return to the school to exterminate all Muggle-born students. Here's everything you need to know about "Slytherin's Heir," and all the characters in "Harry Potter" who have claim to this title.