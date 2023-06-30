Who Did The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Play In The Big Bang Theory?

These days, Steven Yeun is a household name with several notable credits to his name. If you don't know him from "The Walking Dead" or "Beef," odds are you recognize him from "Sorry to Bother You" or "Nope," among other titles. All of that is to say that Yeun has quite an impressive filmography, populated by roles and projects moviegoers and television viewers have yet to forget. At the same time, there are a few acting endeavors of his that have understandably slipped by the wayside, such as his one-off appearance on "The Big Bang Theory."

Before becoming a globally-known Hollywood star, Yeun popped up in the "Big Bang Theory" episode "The Staircase Implementation." In a flashback sequence, he plays Sebastian, who doesn't seem to have very positive feelings on his former roommate, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). As the pretty terrible Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) makes his way toward what ultimately becomes his and Sheldon's apartment, Sebastian warns him not to bother. In fact, he urges him to run away and run far, though, evidently, Leonard doesn't take this advice to heart.

Beyond "The Staircase Implementation," Yeun doesn't reemerge on "The Big Bang Theory," which seems like a missed opportunity given his comedy skills.