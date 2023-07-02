What Was Alan Arkin's Only Academy Award Winning Role And Why Was It So Special?

Alan Arkin — the beloved actor who died at 89 on June 30, 2023 — was a rare actor in Hollywood in that he was able to sustain a major presence in the business in a career that lasted nearly six decades.

In the 1960s Arkin starred in the classics "Wait Until Dark" and "Catch-22," while the '70s featured Arkin in "Freebie and the Bean" and "The In-Laws." The '80s and '90s were equally as kind to Arkin, with memorable turns in such films as "Big Trouble," "Edward Scissorhands," "The Rocketeer," and "Glengarry Glen Ross."

However, it wasn't until the 2000s that the actor finally got his due from his peers in the film industry. In 2007, Arkin took home his first and only Oscar for the 2006 dark comedy "Little Miss Sunshine," beating out such high-profile actors as Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg, Djimon Hounsou, and Jackie Earle Haley for the statuette.

The Oscar was particularly special for Arkin — who was on the verge of turning 74 at the time — because "Little Miss Sunshine" marked Arkin's first Academy Award nomination since his best actor nod for the 1968 drama "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter." Two years prior to that, Arkin received a best actor nomination for the comedy "The Russians are Coming, the Russians are Coming," so there was an extraordinarily long stretch between the actor's second and third Oscar nominations.