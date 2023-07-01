Indiana Jones And [SPOILER]'s Heartwarming Franchise Callback, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

For a conclusion as epic as the final chapter of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," it was clear Dr. Jones' last great adventure would be one filled with callbacks. Mention of a voodoo ritual here, returning fear of snakes there. It's all part and parcel of another rip-roaring ride with everyone's favorite archaeologist.

Funny little winks aside, though, director James Mangold saves the best hat tip for last when we get a reunion between Indy and a love he'd thought he'd lost, and thankfully gets yet another chance at. Well, there's no time like the present, eh, Indy?

After returning from a trip over two thousand years in the past, Indy wakes from his near-fatal gunshot wound back in his apartment with no idea of how he got there. Turns out, after a swift hit to the face from his darling goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), they, along with Teddy (Ethann Isidore) and a German pilot we never see again, escaped ancient Syracuse, and Indy survived his injuries thanks to the miracle of modern medicine.

There's still one surprise left for the old time traveler, though, when after minutes from waking up, he comes face to face with his estranged wife, Marion (Karen Allen). When the two are left to hash it out, it isn't long before they kiss and make up, exactly how they did 42 years earlier. For franchise fans, it'll no doubt get you in the feels here and here and here.