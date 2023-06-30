Hollywood Reacts To Alan Arkin's Tragic Death

Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

The celebrated American actor died in his California home, per a statement sent to People by his children. An Oscar and Tony-winning thespian, Arkin was lauded throughout his career for his rich, nuanced, and varied performances, which made him a once-in-a-generation talent. The actor first rose to prominence on Broadway, where he nabbed a Tony for headlining Joseph Stein's "Enter Laughing." After becoming established as an actor, Arkin also lent his talents to directing several productions.

It wasn't until 1966's "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming" that the actor became a household name. With an Oscar nod under his belt, Arkin became one of Tinseltown's most sought-after performers. It was only later in life that he won his Academy Award, receiving a Best Supporting Actor trophy for his stint in "Little Miss Sunshine," widely considered to be a career-defining performance. Following his 2006 win for the indie drama, Arkin's career received a major career resurgence, with the actor joining box office hits like "Marley & Me" and "Argo," as well as Netflix's fan-favorite series "The Kominsky Method."

With a storied career that spanned decades, Arkin had become a fixture on both the big and small screen. Thanks to his charming personality and flexibility as an actor, he became a favorite for many. In the wake of his death, several of his admirers, collaborators, and co-stars have come out to pay tribute to Arkin. Several of Hollywood's most notable stars, like "Get Out" actor Bradley Whitford, couldn't help but point out just how varied Alan Arkin's filmography was when it came to genres. "No greater comic actor," Whitford wrote of Arkin on Twitter, quote tweeting a clip from "Little Miss Sunshine." "No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence."