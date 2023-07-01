Indiana Jones Pays Tribute To The Late Sean Connery In One Perfect Scene
Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
History has always played a crucial part in the adventures of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), and none more so than in the good doctor's final chapter. Besides playing around with time itself, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is as much about our hero's legacy and what he's left behind as the titular dusty relic he's on the hunt for.
There's an exception with this particular mystical McGuffin, though, as he's not the one initially looking for it. Instead, this treasure hunt begins courtesy of Indy's goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). An item that has haunted her most of her life, the dial was an obsession for her father and Indy's old friend, Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), who was trying to crack its hidden capabilities. Of course, if you know your history with this OG tomb-raiding hero, you'll know that Indy had his own treasure-finding troubles linked to his own father in one of the franchise's greatest adventures.
Back in 1989, when most big blockbuster series came in threes (excuse you, "Rocky"), Indiana Jones and his dear old Dad, played by the late, great Sean Connery, went off searching for the Holy Grail in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Almost topping Indy's original adventure thanks to the brilliant dynamic between its two leads, it hammered home the message that family is always the most important thing. Unsurprisingly, given the details in "Dial of Destiny," it's in a brief beat that Indy is reminded of just that.
Indy briefly revisits past sins in The Dial of Destiny
Throughout Harrison Ford's final stint as his archaeologist alter-ego, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" makes sure to tip its iconic fedora to the previous movies, with its most subtle nod saved for "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Following his reunion with Helena, affectionately nicknamed Wombat, she tries to persuade her legendary godfather to join her adventure, hoping to find the other half of the Antikythera.
During the conversation, Indy questions why Helena would go after the treasure that drove her own father mad. Her reply is blunt and to the point, responding simply with, "Wouldn't you?"
It's a reaction that hits a nostalgic nerve Ford effortlessly plays off without saying a word. Indy knows the answer because of the journey he took years before looking for his father and then searching for the Grail his own Dad was obsessed with. The quest would've cost them both their lives if it hadn't been for that heartfelt hand from a loving Dad and a request that still brings goosebumps ("Indiana, let it go").
Sadly, Helena doesn't get the same heartfelt lesson from her father, given that he's long since passed. Instead, it's left to her godfather to finally give her some perspective, which in turn sets up a redemptive moment that Henry Jones Sr. would be proud of.
History repeats itself for Indiana Jones
The final act of "Dial of Destiny," while a little more extravagant than "The Last Crusade," still echoes a similar message to when Indy was quite literally put to the test to save his dying father. Like his dear old Dad, Jones is taken out by a severe gunshot wound and is running out of time to get it tended to, given his current point in history.
Willing to stay where he is and become a part of the ancient world he spent his life studying, his goddaughter has other plans and is determined to get the only bit of family she has left back to the present. Jones is adamant that he has nothing left to give if he returns, but Wombat is determined to show him otherwise.
It's another moment where a worn-down Jones boy is willing to call it a day, only for a young-blooded adventurer to ensure they don't throw in the towel. While it might not involve magic-eye-like walkways and wise choices like in "The Last Crusade," Helena's abrupt resolution to the discussion is still just as heartfelt. Doing so helps Indy realize that there's still life in the great adventurer yet and another chance to make amends. After all, it's not the years, it's the mileage that matters.