Indiana Jones Pays Tribute To The Late Sean Connery In One Perfect Scene

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

History has always played a crucial part in the adventures of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), and none more so than in the good doctor's final chapter. Besides playing around with time itself, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is as much about our hero's legacy and what he's left behind as the titular dusty relic he's on the hunt for.

There's an exception with this particular mystical McGuffin, though, as he's not the one initially looking for it. Instead, this treasure hunt begins courtesy of Indy's goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). An item that has haunted her most of her life, the dial was an obsession for her father and Indy's old friend, Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), who was trying to crack its hidden capabilities. Of course, if you know your history with this OG tomb-raiding hero, you'll know that Indy had his own treasure-finding troubles linked to his own father in one of the franchise's greatest adventures.

Back in 1989, when most big blockbuster series came in threes (excuse you, "Rocky"), Indiana Jones and his dear old Dad, played by the late, great Sean Connery, went off searching for the Holy Grail in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Almost topping Indy's original adventure thanks to the brilliant dynamic between its two leads, it hammered home the message that family is always the most important thing. Unsurprisingly, given the details in "Dial of Destiny," it's in a brief beat that Indy is reminded of just that.