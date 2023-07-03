Mayans MC: Who Was Roel Navarro?

A title card at the end of the April 19, 2022 "Mayans M.C." Season 4 premiere dedicates the episode to the memory of a man named Roel Navarro. Given that this dedication offers viewers no additional context, some "Mayans M.C." fans may well be wondering just who Navarro was and why, exactly, he was significant to the series.

On "Mayans M.C.," Navarro plays Pavia, one of the leaders of the Mayans Tucson Charter. He first shows up in Season 2, Episode 1 and overall appears in eight episodes between Seasons 2 and 3. As a result of Navarro's death, in Season 4 it's likewise revealed that Pavia died off-screen.

Navarro's TV work kicked off in the '90s, during which he sporadically acted in unnamed roles on shows like "Unsolved Mysteries." His Hollywood career eventually started picking up in the 2010s, when he began appearing in series like "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as the Mayor of West Covina and "Jane the Virgin" as Alba Villanueva (Ivonne Coll)'s late husband Mateo in flashbacks. He also notably portrays Richard Romo in "Bosch" Season 6. Pavia on "Mayans M.C." was one of his final acting gigs, and arguably the biggest role of his career.