Alan Arkin & Sesame Street: The Late Actor's Heartwarming Muppet History Explained

On June 29, 2023, Oscar winner Alan Arkin sadly passed away. Many fans subsequently looked back on his impressive body of work, particularly his Academy Award-winning performance in "Little Miss Sunshine." But he has decades of work to look back on, from "Glengarry Glen Ross" to "Argo." Amidst all this, it'd be easy to forget that Arkin also has a unique history with "Sesame Street" and the Muppets.

Plenty of celebrities have had cameos on "Sesame Street" or with the Muppets at some point, but Arkin and his wife, Barbara Dana, were recurring players on "Sesame Street" for a full year from 1970 to 1971. The pair were known for their Larry and Phyllis sketches, some of which can still be found on YouTube. One example sees the two making odd sounds separately before realizing they should do them at the same time to create a song.

It's a neat throwback that hinted at some of the more comedic roles Arkin would take throughout his career. It also demonstrated his versatility, and he brought that sense of fun with him to many of his performances. And he must have impressed someone at The Jim Henson Company because he continued interacting with Muppets over the years.