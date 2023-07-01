Alan Arkin & Sesame Street: The Late Actor's Heartwarming Muppet History Explained
On June 29, 2023, Oscar winner Alan Arkin sadly passed away. Many fans subsequently looked back on his impressive body of work, particularly his Academy Award-winning performance in "Little Miss Sunshine." But he has decades of work to look back on, from "Glengarry Glen Ross" to "Argo." Amidst all this, it'd be easy to forget that Arkin also has a unique history with "Sesame Street" and the Muppets.
Plenty of celebrities have had cameos on "Sesame Street" or with the Muppets at some point, but Arkin and his wife, Barbara Dana, were recurring players on "Sesame Street" for a full year from 1970 to 1971. The pair were known for their Larry and Phyllis sketches, some of which can still be found on YouTube. One example sees the two making odd sounds separately before realizing they should do them at the same time to create a song.
It's a neat throwback that hinted at some of the more comedic roles Arkin would take throughout his career. It also demonstrated his versatility, and he brought that sense of fun with him to many of his performances. And he must have impressed someone at The Jim Henson Company because he continued interacting with Muppets over the years.
He even appeared in the 2011 movie The Muppets
Alan Arkin would go on to appear as a guest host for a 1980 episode of "The Muppet Show." At that point in time, he was a much more recognizable name, and he made an impression while on the show. Arkin performed alongside The Electric Mayhem for a little ditty called "Pig Shuffle." Naturally, Miss Piggy doesn't appreciate the tune about how pigs wallow in mud, so she ends the performance by karate chopping Arkin.
Fortunately, there were no hard feelings between Arkin and the Muppets, as he'd reunite with them later in 2011's "The Muppets." The film's packed to the brim with celebrity cameos, and Arkin gets one toward the beginning when he's giving the tour of Muppet Studios. The sets are dilapidated, and Arkin's tour guide obviously isn't too thrilled with his position, showcasing how the world has moved on from the Muppets.
Knowing that one of Arkin's earlier roles was on "Sesame Street" and seeing him in "The Muppets" all those years later shows how the actor never lost sight of his roots. He took on a lot of dramatic roles between those two projects, but he made time for the Muppets, likely because he simply enjoyed it so much. It goes to show how even Oscar winners should still get silly from time to time.