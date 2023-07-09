Ever After: Why Drew Barrymore Begged Anjelica Huston To Join The Cast

Long before Disney's live-action remakes dominated the box office, "Ever After" brought the fairytale of Cinderella to the big screen, putting a historical fiction spin on the classic tale. Despite not being a producer on the movie, star Drew Barrymore knew they had to get "The Addams Family" star Anjelica Huston on board as the villainous stepmother, resorting to any means necessary to make the casting happen.

"I was in my kitchen, and we were talking about who could play this very infamous role," Barrymore said during the "Ever After" reunion on "The Drew Barrymore Show," revealing that she took matters into her own hands to secure Huston for the role. "I got her on the phone somehow, and I said, 'You know what, for your father, John Huston, and my grandfather, John Barrymore, who you know partied here on Earth and are somewhere up in heaven keeping it going. Barrymore, Huston! Huston, Barrymore! We've gotta do this!'"

Barrymore sold Huston on "Ever After" by saying that starring alongside one another would honor the Hollywood men who came before them, paving the way for them to become stars of their own. She isn't ashamed of saying she begged Huston to join the cast, as it worked out in the end, and the rest is history.