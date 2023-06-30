Indiana Jones: The Dark Real-Life History Behind Mads Mikkelsen's Most Chilling Line In Dial Of Destiny

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

The Nazis of "Indiana Jones" are more terrifying — and punchable — than ever, thanks to cautious scripting and a few lines of chilling dialogue in the franchise's latest entry.

After "Raiders of the Lost Ark," director Steven Spielberg chose not to use history's most despicable fascists as the go-to antagonists for the 2008 film "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." However, franchise newcomer — and potential reviver — James Mangold opted to bring them back once more for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." This time around, the villains feel significantly more threatening, which is almost certainly a reflection of the disturbing rise in neo-Nazism across the globe.

Gone are the cartoonish, face-melting, coat-hanging villains of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," who would feel just as at home on the cover of a "Captain America" comic book. In their stead, Mangold presents us with a foe more tangible in Mads Mikkelsen's Jürgen Voller — a brilliant scientist as fluent in mythology as he is in propaganda and manipulation. The film even goes so far as to present Voller as an American asset, calling clear attention to Operation Paperclip — you know, that very real and damning U.S. Intelligence initiative that saw Nazi scientists brought to America to work on weaponry during the Cold War.

Suffice it to say, there is nothing light or satirical about the Nazis in "Dial of Destiny," a fact emphasized firmly yet subtly with a line of dialogue from Mikkelsen's Voller toward the end of the film. With his historically revisionist goals in his grasp, he taunts: "Yesterday belongs to us." This line seems to be a carefully chosen reference that solidifies Voller's vile motivations by alluding to an enduring and complicated 1960s song.