Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Bug Scene Is A Callback To Temple Of Doom

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has been billed as Harrison Ford's final outing as the legendary adventurer. Regardless if the franchise continues without him with someone else in the lead role, "Dial of Destiny" definitely feels like a swan song. There are many callbacks to previous "Indiana Jones" movies as a sort of celebration of all the character has done over the years.

This includes several references to one of the more underrated entries in the series, "Temple of Doom." At one point, when Indy's trying to scale a wall, he mentions how he's been tortured by voodoo in the past, alluding to the events that transpired in his second cinematic outing. However, there's a far more subtle reference dropped some viewers may not have picked up on.

When Indy and Wombat (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) explore Archimedes' tomb, there's a part where they become covered in bugs and freak out accordingly. Going into a creature-infested area happens in pretty much every "Indiana Jones" film, and "Dial of Destiny" doesn't break the streak, paying homage to "Temple of Doom" in the process.