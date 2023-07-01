Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Bug Scene Is A Callback To Temple Of Doom
Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has been billed as Harrison Ford's final outing as the legendary adventurer. Regardless if the franchise continues without him with someone else in the lead role, "Dial of Destiny" definitely feels like a swan song. There are many callbacks to previous "Indiana Jones" movies as a sort of celebration of all the character has done over the years.
This includes several references to one of the more underrated entries in the series, "Temple of Doom." At one point, when Indy's trying to scale a wall, he mentions how he's been tortured by voodoo in the past, alluding to the events that transpired in his second cinematic outing. However, there's a far more subtle reference dropped some viewers may not have picked up on.
When Indy and Wombat (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) explore Archimedes' tomb, there's a part where they become covered in bugs and freak out accordingly. Going into a creature-infested area happens in pretty much every "Indiana Jones" film, and "Dial of Destiny" doesn't break the streak, paying homage to "Temple of Doom" in the process.
Wherever there are caves in an Indiana Jones movie, bugs won't be too far behind
In "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Indy and Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) look around in some caves. They notice they're crunching something beneath their feet, only to discover it's a bunch of insects. They both take it in stride, though, until they become locked in a boobie-trapped room. They need Willie (Kate Capshaw) to rescue them, and she's not as much of a fan of the bugs. She freaks out immediately and takes her time reaching her hand in a bug-infested compartment to prevent the pointy stakes from crushing the two adventurers.
Wombat has a similar, if not more subdued, reaction compared to Willie. She's not happy about the bugs, but she continues making her way through the cave, wiping the insects off her as she goes along. "Dial of Destiny" spends a good amount of time reminiscing on "Temple of Doom." In addition to talking about voodoo, Indy also references how he drank Kali's blood. He doesn't even mention seeing a bunch of Nazis' faces melt off, watching a guy turn to dust, or seeing aliens, but it probably all blurs together at a certain point.
Indy may be afraid of snakes, but he clearly doesn't have too much of a problem with bugs. And now, audiences can see how "Dial of Destiny" stacks up against "Temple of Doom" and his other adventures with the latest installment in theaters now.