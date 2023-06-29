The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Finds Director In Leslye Headland

Leslye Headland will helm the adaptation of a New York Times bestseller for Netflix.

News broke on June 29 that Headland will direct the streamer's highly anticipated adaptation of "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," exclusively reported by Deadline before other outlets made the announcement as well. She'll work alongside Liz Tigelaar — the film's screenwriter — who most recently worked on "Tiny Beautiful Things."

Deadline notes that this project has been highly in demand ever since it was released; originally, the novelist, Taylor Jenkins Reid, was set to work on a television adaptation for Freeform alongside Jennifer Beals and Ilene Chaiken ("The L Word"). That was in 2019, though, and in 2021, Reid confirmed that Freeform had given up the rights, and Netflix announced their movie adaptation in early 2022. No major casting announcements have been made, but with Headland set to direct, we can expect those soon, and Jessica Chastain has at least expressed interest in playing one of its most pivotal characters.

The book is, to put it lightly, insanely popular, thanks to a TikTok boost (known on the platform as "BookTok") and its whopping 120 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. Now, fans of "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" is getting the same adaptation treatment as Reid's other buzzy novel, "Daisy Jones and the Six," which premiered in 2023 as an Amazon Prime miniseries... and Headland is the perfect choice to lead the project.