The Good Doctor: Dr. Glassman & Debbie's Real-Life Romance Is Better Off-Screen

Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) thinks he finds "the one" in St. Bonaventure Hospital barista Debbie Wexler (Sheila Kelley), but their differing opinions on guns and other matters make them constantly butt heads on "The Good Doctor." On-screen, Debbie packs up her belongings and leaves, marking the end of their marriage. But off-camera, these two actors boast a stronger, more stable bond.

In real life, Schiff and "L.A. Law" actress Kelley have been married since 1996, and have two children: Ruby and Gus. Kelley revealed in a 2001 interview with People that their romance started in 1990, when Schiff won her over, despite her already being in a relationship with someone else. By the end of that year, they were living together.

Needless to say, the roommate situation of Schiff and Kelley is going much better than that of their "Good Doctor" personas. In fact, in 2021, the couple toured a $2.29 million home in New York's Upper West Side. They also survived quarantine together, when, in 2020, they simultaneously tested positive for COVID-19.