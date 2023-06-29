Dune: Part Two Second Trailer Delivers A Fiery & Epic Rebellion
It's time to return to Arrakis.
Warner Bros. Pictures has finally debuted a new trailer for "Dune: Part Two." The studio released the first look at the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel in early May, teasing Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) quest to destroy the nefarious House Harkonnen. That trailer confirmed one thing: director Denis Villeneuve is bringing his A game with "Part Two." It teased Paul's blossoming romance with Chani (Zendaya), his relationship with the Fremen, and the long-awaited scene of the Atreides leader riding a sandworm. With the second trailer, Villeneuve is peeling back the layers of the world of "Dune," diving deep into Paul's motivations for revenge and freedom.
Three minutes long, the second trailer for "Dune: Part Two" is the perfect treat for fans of the sci-fi franchise. It's filled to the brim with sweeping visuals of Arrakis in all its raw beauty, tense action sequences, and damning look at some of the sequel's villains.
It's all about prophecy in the latest Dune trailer
If there's one word to describe the latest look at "Dune: Part Two," it's that it's epic. This shouldn't surprise anyone considering 2021's "Dune" was widely considered to be one of the most visually satisfying and rich films from that year. For its visual fidelity, the Denis Villeneuve-directed film won Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design at the Oscars. Expect "Dune: Part Two" to gun for the same awards at next year's ceremony.
The second trailer for "Part Two" kicks off with Paul (Chalamet) lamenting over his family's beef with the Harkonnens. While he's trying his best to become one with the Fremen, Paul isn't met with the most positive welcome. Nevertheless, he becomes a champion in the eyes of Chani (Zendaya) and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), his mentor who he's seen reuniting with.
As Paul's rebellion as the Prophet kicks off, so does the Harkonnen's insistence on thwarting the Messiah's following. Audiences are treated to fresh new looks at Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, Austin Butler's spooky Feyd-Rautha, and Dave Bautista's Rabban. The real show-stopper, of course, is a first look at Christopher Walken's Emperor, who coldly tells Paul that his late father was weak. The action-packed, story-heavy trailer ends with Paul ruminating on the prophecy that posits him as a messiah. How will Paul fare as the leader of Arrakis' rebellion? Only time will tell.
"Dune: Part Two" hits cinemas on November 3.