Dune: Part Two Second Trailer Delivers A Fiery & Epic Rebellion

If there's one word to describe the latest look at "Dune: Part Two," it's that it's epic. This shouldn't surprise anyone considering 2021's "Dune" was widely considered to be one of the most visually satisfying and rich films from that year. For its visual fidelity, the Denis Villeneuve-directed film won Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design at the Oscars. Expect "Dune: Part Two" to gun for the same awards at next year's ceremony.

The second trailer for "Part Two" kicks off with Paul (Chalamet) lamenting over his family's beef with the Harkonnens. While he's trying his best to become one with the Fremen, Paul isn't met with the most positive welcome. Nevertheless, he becomes a champion in the eyes of Chani (Zendaya) and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), his mentor who he's seen reuniting with.

As Paul's rebellion as the Prophet kicks off, so does the Harkonnen's insistence on thwarting the Messiah's following. Audiences are treated to fresh new looks at Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, Austin Butler's spooky Feyd-Rautha, and Dave Bautista's Rabban. The real show-stopper, of course, is a first look at Christopher Walken's Emperor, who coldly tells Paul that his late father was weak. The action-packed, story-heavy trailer ends with Paul ruminating on the prophecy that posits him as a messiah. How will Paul fare as the leader of Arrakis' rebellion? Only time will tell.

"Dune: Part Two" hits cinemas on November 3.