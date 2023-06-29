Secret Invasion: Cobie Smulders' Favorite Maria Hill Moments Are Deeply Personal

Saying goodbye to the MCU's Maria Hill was a shock to many fans and may have even been a huge mistake for "Secret Invasion," but Cobie Smulders is taking it in stride. While Maria has a long-running arc in the comics, including becoming the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Episode 1 of the limited series was her swan song.

"This has been an amazing run," Smulders told The Hollywood Reporter following the episode. "What a dream job. ... I'm proud and excited that I got the opportunity to play Maria Hill over the last 10 years in films and television and in animated form." Over the decade that the "How I Met Your Mother" actor played the iconic character, she formed many fond memories. But when pressed, Smulders' favorite moments stretched back to the beginning. Describing the early days of the first and second "Avengers" films, she went on to say that the big group scenes on the ship stick out the most. It was an ensemble cast first and foremost, and she enjoyed the group dynamic of the set.

She also had the privilege of watching the production and seeing how it incorporated CGI into the filmmaking. "I remember going onto the first one and being given artist renderings of my character and her costume, and it was so thought out and beautifully done," Smulders recalled. "So that will always be a big takeaway."