Indiana Jones' Comics Gave Us The Sean Connery Later Movies Are Missing

While he only appeared in one movie in the franchise, Sean Connery's Henry Jones Sr. immediately cemented himself as one of the "Indiana Jones" franchise's most iconic supporting players. His portrayal of Indy's consistently unimpressed father — and the dynamic between him and Harrison Ford — in "Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade" made Henry Sr. the perfect straight man to the titular wisecracking hero. But despite his standout role in the film, Connery would never return to the character in live action.

However, the further adventures of Connery's Henry Jones Sr. can be found in the pages of a Dark Horse comic. Released in 1995, and taking place seven years after the events of 1989's "The Last Crusade," "Indiana Jones and the Spear of Destiny" was a four-issue miniseries that saw Indy once again searching for an ancient relic in a race against time with the Nazis. This time, the historical MacGuffin is the Spear of Longinusm, the weapon that purportedly pierced Jesus while he was on the cross. By his side throughout this latest globe-trotting adventure is the Sean Connery version of Henry Jones Sr. seen in the movie. Unfortunately, it's the closest thing we ever got to another "Indiana Jones" starring the late Scottish actor.