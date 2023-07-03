Indiana Jones' Comics Gave Us The Sean Connery Later Movies Are Missing
While he only appeared in one movie in the franchise, Sean Connery's Henry Jones Sr. immediately cemented himself as one of the "Indiana Jones" franchise's most iconic supporting players. His portrayal of Indy's consistently unimpressed father — and the dynamic between him and Harrison Ford — in "Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade" made Henry Sr. the perfect straight man to the titular wisecracking hero. But despite his standout role in the film, Connery would never return to the character in live action.
However, the further adventures of Connery's Henry Jones Sr. can be found in the pages of a Dark Horse comic. Released in 1995, and taking place seven years after the events of 1989's "The Last Crusade," "Indiana Jones and the Spear of Destiny" was a four-issue miniseries that saw Indy once again searching for an ancient relic in a race against time with the Nazis. This time, the historical MacGuffin is the Spear of Longinusm, the weapon that purportedly pierced Jesus while he was on the cross. By his side throughout this latest globe-trotting adventure is the Sean Connery version of Henry Jones Sr. seen in the movie. Unfortunately, it's the closest thing we ever got to another "Indiana Jones" starring the late Scottish actor.
Why didn't Sean Connery return For Indy 4?
Sean Connery famously retired from acting in 2006, two years before the release of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," so "The Last Crusade" is the only time we've gotten a glimpse of his Henry Jones Sr. in live-action.
However, despite "The Last Crusade" being Connery's only appearance as the elder Jones, the character wasn't entirely gone after the credits rolled. Henry Jones Sr. was also featured in "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" in the early '90s, though this time he was played by Lloyd Owen. He's also appeared sporadically in video games like "Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings" and the LEGO games.
But the dynamic between Ford and Connery was undeniable in "The Last Crusade" and this miniseries is the next best thing we have to a proper sequel featuring Connery, who died in 2020. While a comic book may not be able to capture the bombastic action and adventure that the "Indiana Jones" movies are known for in live-action, "The Spear of Destiny" is at least able to provide fans with one more adventure alongside Connery's austere father figure.