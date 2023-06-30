Dial Of Destiny Unlocks A New Fear For Indiana Jones - And It Oddly Makes Sense

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Many iconic lines of dialogue have come out of the "Indiana Jones" series. Only Harrison Ford could've delivered the gruff intensity to make "It belongs in a museum" become a classic. And there's the ever-popular, "Snakes... why'd it have to be snakes?" Indy may be a rugged adventurer, but even he's not immune to getting chills whenever snakes are about, and it seems like he has to confront this fear in every "Indiana Jones" movie.

The latest entry in the franchise — "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — doesn't include any snakes, but it does offer a humorous twist on the well-worn fear. At one point in the movie, Indiana Jones and his companions dive for the next clue to find the other half of the Antikythera. However, that portion of the sea is infested with eels, and Indy isn't too happy about that. Teddy (Ethann Isidore) even mentions how they look like snakes, which Indy insists they don't. But is he trying to convince Teddy of that or himself?

It's an amusing connection, implying that Indy doesn't like anything without arms or legs that slithers around. However, the fear of snakes (ophiophobia) wouldn't necessarily translate to eels. And even if Indy has herpetophobia, which is a fear of reptiles in general, that still wouldn't apply to eels. But it's a funny callback paying homage to the franchise.