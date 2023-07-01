Was Pimp My Ride Fake, Why Was It Canceled, And Where Is Xzibit Today?

If you watched any amount of MTV during the mid 2000s, chances are you know all about the hit reality television series "Pimp My Ride." The series ran from 2004 to 2007 and was hosted by rapper and actor Xzibit, who helped people restore and customize (AKA "Pimp") their poorly maintained cars.

Although the series was a staple of MTV programming throughout the 2000s (and spawned a slew of spinoff series that included "Pimp my Ride UK" and "Trick my Truck"), the show has since come under fire for "faking" car restorations and performing shoddy workmanship in general. A 2015 report from The Huffington Post interviewed three participants who allowed their cars to be modified for "Pimp my Ride," and they revealed that modifications seen on television don't always make it back onto the street.

Seth Martino from Season 6 claimed that the TVs installed in his car did not work, and that he had to remove the doors they'd installed after they began interfering with his seat belts. Martino also said that the "Pimp my Ride" team added so much weight to his car that it started to bottom out on bumps in the road. Perhaps strangest of all, Season 4's Jake Glazier even claimed that the team installed a fake exhaust pipe to mask the car's broken muffler, and that he sold the car a month after the show because it was in such poor condition.