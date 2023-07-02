Sweet Magnolias S3: Why Maddie's Daughter Katie Was Recast And Who Plays Her Now
The fierce ladies of Serenity are ready to pour it out again in "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3, which will follow best friends Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) as they face a slew of challenges and big surprises in their picturesque small town. And it's a show that focuses on the next generation as well, giving storylines to Dana Sue's daughter Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Maddie's three children, Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), and Katie, a character that will look different in Season 3.
According to Deadline, Ella Grace Helton is taking on the role of Maddie and Bill's (Chris Klein) youngest child. This follows Bianca Berry Tarantino's exit due to a scheduling conflict. Tarantino played Katie during the show's first two seasons, which followed the Townsend family as they navigated divorce and the arrival of a new sibling. Those tuning into Season 3 of the Netflix drama may recognize Helton for her roles in other projects, like the Adam Sandler comedy "Hubie Halloween" and the family sitcom "United We Fall."
And the storylines for "Sweet Magnolias" young stars have expanded ahead of Season 3, promising more heartfelt moments and captivating drama in the small town of Serenity.
What Katie's Season 3 storyline could look like
"Sweet Magnolias," Season 2, Episode 1, "Casseroles and Casualties," begins with Kyle in the hospital after he crashed Tyler's car in Season 1, Episode 10, "Storms and Rainbows." While at the hospital, Tyler fractures his elbow during a fight with Jackson Lewis (Sam Ashby), pausing his baseball career. Meanwhile, Katie stays with Maddie's mom Paula (Caroline Lagerfelt), making cards for Kyle, Tyler, and Maddie, who finds out that Katie is noticing that she is sad.
Season 2 also brings the arrival of Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) and Bill's new baby Rebecca. Katie seems excited to welcome her into the family, even making a card for her in Season 2, Episode 8, "The Rules of the Game." But Season 3 could explore Katie's new role as a big sister and how she is adjusting to not being the youngest sibling. And she's also gained a new big brother, with Isaac Downey (Chris Medlin) recently learning that he is Bill's son.
Like Season 1, the show's sophomore outing ended with plenty of unanswered questions that may be answered in Season 3. That includes Tyler announcing his decision to not pursue college baseball, leaving his future wide. This is as fans await Helen's decision regarding Erik Whitley's (Dion Johnstone) marriage proposal. But there is still plenty of drama in store, including the aftermath of baseball coach Cal Maddox's (Justin Bruening) arrest due to a fight. Bruening told People, "He kind of takes a step backward, which makes him take huge leaps forward in his relationships with not just Maddie but with everybody else."