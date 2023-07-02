Sweet Magnolias S3: Why Maddie's Daughter Katie Was Recast And Who Plays Her Now

The fierce ladies of Serenity are ready to pour it out again in "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3, which will follow best friends Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) as they face a slew of challenges and big surprises in their picturesque small town. And it's a show that focuses on the next generation as well, giving storylines to Dana Sue's daughter Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Maddie's three children, Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), and Katie, a character that will look different in Season 3.

According to Deadline, Ella Grace Helton is taking on the role of Maddie and Bill's (Chris Klein) youngest child. This follows Bianca Berry Tarantino's exit due to a scheduling conflict. Tarantino played Katie during the show's first two seasons, which followed the Townsend family as they navigated divorce and the arrival of a new sibling. Those tuning into Season 3 of the Netflix drama may recognize Helton for her roles in other projects, like the Adam Sandler comedy "Hubie Halloween" and the family sitcom "United We Fall."

And the storylines for "Sweet Magnolias" young stars have expanded ahead of Season 3, promising more heartfelt moments and captivating drama in the small town of Serenity.