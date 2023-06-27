Indiana Jones: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Isn't 'Taking Over The Franchise' (But She Does See A Future For Helena)
With the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" right around the corner, we're approaching the end of a cinematic era. Harrison Ford is about to hang up Indy's signature fedora for good, completing his run as the famed big-screen archaeologist. Naturally, fans of the "Indiana Jones" saga are curious about the potential future of the franchise and where it could go — if anywhere — without Ford. According to franchise newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, contrary to the belief of some, she's not taking over the series in the wake of Ford's farewell.
At the same time, as Waller-Bridge shared with Vanity Fair, she does see an on-screen future for her "Dial of Destiny" character, Helena Shaw. "I feel like the character herself — she did feel fresh on the page, and there is a sense of, is there room in the world for someone like this?" she told the publication, adding that there could be some fun opportunities to explore "a slightly clumsier, bruised, limping female action star" down the road. Surely such adventures all depend on Lucasfilm's plans for the overall "Indiana Jones" franchise.
Of course, one has to imagine that fan reception to Shaw will determine her future as well. Waller-Bridge promises the character's actions will lead her to be a bit divisive.
Waller-Bridge foresees conflicting feelings in moviegoers when it comes to Helena
Ahead of the big screen debut of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," we don't know too much about Helena Shaw. All we know for sure is that she's Basil Shaw's (Toby Jones) daughter and Indy's goddaughter, as well as that she's the one who sweeps the latter up on a whirlwind adventure. Based on teasers and trailers, she's not quite accustomed to the adventurer lifestyle, but when push comes to shove, she's not afraid to jump from cars or face down bad guys. According to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, when fans get to know Shaw in "Dial of Destiny," she fully expects some emotional conflict based on her complexity.
"She's a complicated character, you don't know if you're supposed to love her or hate her. She has a nefarious agenda, and she's an enemy to Indy — well, she's a friend, then she's an enemy, then she's a friend, then she's an enemy," Waller-Bridge explained to The Hollywood Reporter at the "Dial of Destiny" premiere in Los Angeles, California. With that description alone, it's clear that Shaw could be one of the more fascinating characters in the film and someone to keep an eye on should the "Indiana Jones" saga continue.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premieres on June 30.