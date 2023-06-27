Indiana Jones: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Isn't 'Taking Over The Franchise' (But She Does See A Future For Helena)

With the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" right around the corner, we're approaching the end of a cinematic era. Harrison Ford is about to hang up Indy's signature fedora for good, completing his run as the famed big-screen archaeologist. Naturally, fans of the "Indiana Jones" saga are curious about the potential future of the franchise and where it could go — if anywhere — without Ford. According to franchise newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, contrary to the belief of some, she's not taking over the series in the wake of Ford's farewell.

At the same time, as Waller-Bridge shared with Vanity Fair, she does see an on-screen future for her "Dial of Destiny" character, Helena Shaw. "I feel like the character herself — she did feel fresh on the page, and there is a sense of, is there room in the world for someone like this?" she told the publication, adding that there could be some fun opportunities to explore "a slightly clumsier, bruised, limping female action star" down the road. Surely such adventures all depend on Lucasfilm's plans for the overall "Indiana Jones" franchise.

Of course, one has to imagine that fan reception to Shaw will determine her future as well. Waller-Bridge promises the character's actions will lead her to be a bit divisive.