Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola's Wedding Took Place On A Notable Mad Men Set
It has been nearly a decade since "Mad Men" took its final bow from the airwaves, but the legacy of the show is still being felt in the cast's personal lives. Case in point: "Mad Men" actors and longtime couple Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got married in June of 2023, and their wedding was held at a very significant location from the acclaimed drama series.
As reported on by Page Six, Hamm and Osceola tied the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California. This scenic spot, with cliff sides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, is recognizable to "Mad Men" fans, as it's the same location where much of the ending of "Mad Men" takes place. Indeed, it's essentially the same spot where Hamm's Don Draper embarks on his meditation retreat, only to be struck with the inspiration to create the infamous 1971 Coca-Cola "Hilltop" ad that closes the show out.
This "Mad Men" filming location is especially significant to Hamm and Osceola, as the pair of actors met for the very first time while shooting the finale episode. Osceola's character of Clementine makes her only "Mad Men" appearance as the receptionist that greets Draper as he checks into the retreat.
It likely wasn't easy for Hamm and Osceola to land the venue
The vistas of Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California might seem like they're meant for picturesque weddings, but Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola may have had to push to have their nuptials there at all. Per an interview between The Mercury News and local Coastside Couture owner and wedding planner Heidi Tinuviel, Anderson County cannot be rented as a wedding venue on a regular basis.
Tinuviel went on to suggest that the couple likely managed to hold their wedding at Anderson Canyon because of their connections to "Mad Men" and the show's esteemed status. "It's a stunning property about 40 minutes south of Ventana," she said. "Being so remote, it's the perfect location for celebrity celebrations. Jon has a connection with the property after filming the finale of 'Mad Men' there. Love that they said 'I do' there!"
The property on which Hamm and Osceola said their vows, as well as much of the rest of Anderson Canyon, is privately owned land. In fact, a significant portion is owned by the Esalen Institute, a renowned retreat center and the real-life counterpart of the meditation center that Don Draper finds himself at (literally and figuratively) in the "Mad Men" finale.