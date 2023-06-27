Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola's Wedding Took Place On A Notable Mad Men Set

It has been nearly a decade since "Mad Men" took its final bow from the airwaves, but the legacy of the show is still being felt in the cast's personal lives. Case in point: "Mad Men" actors and longtime couple Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got married in June of 2023, and their wedding was held at a very significant location from the acclaimed drama series.

As reported on by Page Six, Hamm and Osceola tied the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California. This scenic spot, with cliff sides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, is recognizable to "Mad Men" fans, as it's the same location where much of the ending of "Mad Men" takes place. Indeed, it's essentially the same spot where Hamm's Don Draper embarks on his meditation retreat, only to be struck with the inspiration to create the infamous 1971 Coca-Cola "Hilltop" ad that closes the show out.

This "Mad Men" filming location is especially significant to Hamm and Osceola, as the pair of actors met for the very first time while shooting the finale episode. Osceola's character of Clementine makes her only "Mad Men" appearance as the receptionist that greets Draper as he checks into the retreat.