Nightwing's The Office Cameo Continues A Comics Tradition (& Here's Why It's Great)

In "Nightwing" #105 by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott from DC Comics, the issue features an unconventional perspective, with the entire issue taking place in Nightwing's first-person point of view. The issue has Nightwing and Batgirl chasing after Double Dare before learning the villains are actually trying to help a nation by stealing a vaccine they desperately need but can't afford. When Aliki, one-half of Double Dare, becomes a target of gun-touting men on behalf of Shel Pharmaceuticals, Nightwing and Batgirl help them run. In their escape efforts, Dick Grayson swings through the side of an office building, which reveals several characters from "The Office" inside.

DC Comics

Nightwing and Aliki burst through a window with a few familiar faces from "The Office" appearing inside the building. A man who resembles Dwight Shrute screams, "Are you @#$%$#& kidding me?" when Grayson smashes into their work area. Amid the chaos, several characters from the popular television series can be seen: Kelly Kapoor and Jim Halpert sit behind Dwight, while Phyllis Vance, Creed Bratton, Stanley Hudson, Michael Scott, and Meredith Palmer can also be seen behind desks. The cameos don't stop there. When Aliki and Nightwing reach an elevator, they are met by Andy Bernard and Karen Filippelli, with the latter telling Grayson that she's a huge fan before they exit the building via a stolen motorbike in the underground parking.

While some comic book cameos intentionally blur the line of the characters making secret celebrity appearances so they aren't obvious, it's clear Taylor and Redondo wanted to do a scene featuring characters from "The Office," with two pages dedicated to the cameos. It ends up being an enjoyable moment in the comic, showing the creators' love for the series.