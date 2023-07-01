Unrelated Movies That Pretended To Be Sequels To Popular Films

The first two "A Better Tomorrow" movies were released back-to-back in 1986 and 1987 and helped put director John Woo on the map as the king of the bullet opera. Woo and fellow Hong Kong action maestro Tsui Hark produced both films together, and Hark joined the team of writers for "A Better Tomorrow II" as well. The two were a successful team in the Hong Kong film industry but were known to constantly bicker and fight behind the scenes. By the time "A Better Tomorrow II" was finished, a rift had formed between Woo and Hark that was large enough to end their working relationship and send them in different directions.

"A Better Tomorrow" was planned as a trilogy, but when the two producers split, the legacy of the series became a tangled mess. As the slightly more powerful and established of the two at the time, Hark kept control of "Better Tomorrow" name, delivering a trilogy conclusion without Woo's participation.

"A Better Tomorrow III" is a prequel, set before the events of the first film. Chow Yun-Fat again plays the lead character, but the rest of the cast gets swapped out, and the plot and themes of Woo's movies and his plans for a third all were left by the wayside.

One year later, Woo put out what he intended to be the conclusion of the trilogy. Since he no longer had the rights to his own "A Better Tomorrow" movies and the characters within them, he instead titled his movie "Bullet in the Head" and created a new group of characters, all serving as surrogates for his original protagonists.