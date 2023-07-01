Where To Watch Magic Mike's Last Dance

Every good time must come to an end, and so it goes for Mike Lane (Channing Tatum), king of the (exotic) dance. During "Magic Mike's Last Dance," he falls into a passionate love affair with Maxandra "Max" Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault) while trying to save her British cabaret theatre from ruin. Along the way, Mike finds another shot at terpsichorean redemption and tries to find a place for himself in the dancing world after years away from the game.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance," heated up the wintertime for theatergoers, but the film's recent release to home media and cable television means you can watch it any time you want all summer long. If you missed out on the final part of the "Magic Mike" trilogy when it was in theaters, there's no need to fret. The film has officially hit cable and airs regularly on HBO as of press time. It's also on HBO's On Demand service and is available to stream on Max. If you'd rather rent or own the movie instead of committing to a subscription, we have good news for you.