Where To Watch Magic Mike's Last Dance
Every good time must come to an end, and so it goes for Mike Lane (Channing Tatum), king of the (exotic) dance. During "Magic Mike's Last Dance," he falls into a passionate love affair with Maxandra "Max" Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault) while trying to save her British cabaret theatre from ruin. Along the way, Mike finds another shot at terpsichorean redemption and tries to find a place for himself in the dancing world after years away from the game.
"Magic Mike's Last Dance," heated up the wintertime for theatergoers, but the film's recent release to home media and cable television means you can watch it any time you want all summer long. If you missed out on the final part of the "Magic Mike" trilogy when it was in theaters, there's no need to fret. The film has officially hit cable and airs regularly on HBO as of press time. It's also on HBO's On Demand service and is available to stream on Max. If you'd rather rent or own the movie instead of committing to a subscription, we have good news for you.
You can also rent the movie or buy it digitally
If you'd like to digitally rent or own "Magic Mike's Last Dance," there are multiple ways you can catch the film. Fans can find the movie on online platforms such as YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, among many others, all have the film up and ready to stream at $5.99 to rent and $19.99 to own. All options are for HD ownership or rental only.
Whether this is your first dance with Mike or you've followed every single step he's taken (or worry that he's fallen a little off his game, as we said in our 7/10 review of the film), now it's easy as pie to keep up with his gyrations. And one never knows if this is indeed the last time we'll see Mike strap on his tearaway duds. After all, Channing Tatum did say that he would come back to the "Magic Mike" franchise under one condition — if he's very old. Just goes to show you should never give up on your dreams.