My Hero Academia: Does Deku Turn Into A Villain?
A hero becoming evil is a common plot point throughout the superhero genre. Even Marvel has turned plenty of heroes into villains. So, it's no surprise that one of the hottest superhero projects, "My Hero Academia," would make its poster boy, Deku, walk the line between hero and villain.
The first time "My Hero" faced Deku with the inner conflict of falling to the dark side was at the end of Season 6, following the Paranormal Liberation War. Giving into his darker emotions, the hero leaves U.A., casting aside his friendships to become a vigilante. Although he does this out of a desire to protect everyone, Deku's emotions start to get the better of him, as at one point, he even turns his back on his former mentor, All Might.
While Deku technically never fully becomes a villain, the "Dark Hero Arc" sees the inheritor of One for All get close to the dark side. He frequently uses the Blackwhip Quirk, which manifests six dark tendrils from his back. He wears a tattered and ripped version of his previous superhero costume, with only his super-powered green eyes visible in the dark mask. He looks like a villain, and it takes a fight against Class 1-A for him to see the error of his ways.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission labeled Deku a villain
Deku's looks and demeanor toward the end of the "Dark Hero Arc" convinced some of the public that the hero had turned into a villain, despite always going out of his way to save civilians. However, Deku technically becomes a villain at one point after a "My Hero Academia" movie labels him as one.
In "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission," Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki face off against Humarise, a cult that believes Quirks will bring about the extinction of humans. The cult develops gas-filled bombs that make Quirks go wild, killing the hosts. After the first bomb detonates, the movie reveals Humarise has invaded many public offices, including the police force, whose chief publically labels Deku a villain and blames him for the recent bombing, convincing the public he's a mass murderer. Of course, the heroes eventually set things straight, but for a time, Deku was a villain in the public eye.
While it may seem unlikely that "My Hero Academia" will ever commit to making its main character a villain, creator Kōhei Horikoshi previously teased there could be a darker ending on the way. "I really like stories that have dark plot. I also like stories that don't have happy endings," the manga artist said in an interview, also admitting that writing in that style affects his everyday feelings. While no one knows how "My Hero" will end, more Dark Deku may be in store.