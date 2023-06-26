My Hero Academia: Does Deku Turn Into A Villain?

A hero becoming evil is a common plot point throughout the superhero genre. Even Marvel has turned plenty of heroes into villains. So, it's no surprise that one of the hottest superhero projects, "My Hero Academia," would make its poster boy, Deku, walk the line between hero and villain.

The first time "My Hero" faced Deku with the inner conflict of falling to the dark side was at the end of Season 6, following the Paranormal Liberation War. Giving into his darker emotions, the hero leaves U.A., casting aside his friendships to become a vigilante. Although he does this out of a desire to protect everyone, Deku's emotions start to get the better of him, as at one point, he even turns his back on his former mentor, All Might.

While Deku technically never fully becomes a villain, the "Dark Hero Arc" sees the inheritor of One for All get close to the dark side. He frequently uses the Blackwhip Quirk, which manifests six dark tendrils from his back. He wears a tattered and ripped version of his previous superhero costume, with only his super-powered green eyes visible in the dark mask. He looks like a villain, and it takes a fight against Class 1-A for him to see the error of his ways.