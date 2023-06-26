Prime Day Early Deals Drastically Cut The Purchase Prices For John Wick, The Hunger Games & More
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's that time of year again. We are only a couple of weeks out from Prime Day 2023, the latest annual sales bonanza from Amazon, but some of the promotion's deals have already started to pop up in the streaming realm.
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can already find some pretty good discounts on both digital purchases and rentals for some pretty high-profile movies. So if you've been looking to build up your digital movie collection or catch up with some titles you've missed, the early Prime Day deals are a relatively inexpensive way to do it. Scroll down a bit on the Amazon Video "Deals" page and you'll see some of the best early Prime Day discounts under the heading "Featured Prime member deals."
The latest Steven Spielberg film, "The Fabelmans," featuring a fictionalized version of the director's own childhood, is now yours to own digitally for $9.99 in a limited-time early Prime Day deal. That's discounted from the usual sale price of $21.59, so it's a pretty good deal any way you look at it. And other, older catalog titles like "John Wick" and "The Hunger Games" have been discounted both to buy and to rent.
Don't Worry Darling and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are also among the discounted titles
"John Wick," the modest actioner that spawned a whole franchise and an army of knock-offs, can be rented for $1.99, which is $2 off the usual price, and you can buy it for $7.99, also a $2 discount. That $1.99 rental price also applies to another franchise starter, "The Hunger Games," but the purchase price has been discounted by an additional dollar, and it's available to buy at $6.99. Olivia Wilde's science-fiction/horror satire "Don't Worry Darling" has been discounted to buy at $7.99, and Quentin Tarantino's alternate history romp "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is priced at $6.99.
Most of the early Prime Day deals seem to be for individual movies, but there is at least one bundle in the mix: the curiously named "Death on the Nile" collection, which includes both of Kenneth Branaugh's Hercule Poirot films (not counting the upcoming installment "A Haunting in Venice"). Both films can be bought together for a total price of $14.99.
Those are just a few of the highlights from the currently available early Prime Day digital rental and purchase deals, so if you're interested, you might want to check them out for yourself. There's no telling how long the discounts will last or when there'll be new ones added, so keep checking back if there's nothing you need for sale now. Prime Day 2023 is July 11 and 12.