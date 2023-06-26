Prime Day Early Deals Drastically Cut The Purchase Prices For John Wick, The Hunger Games & More

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's that time of year again. We are only a couple of weeks out from Prime Day 2023, the latest annual sales bonanza from Amazon, but some of the promotion's deals have already started to pop up in the streaming realm.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can already find some pretty good discounts on both digital purchases and rentals for some pretty high-profile movies. So if you've been looking to build up your digital movie collection or catch up with some titles you've missed, the early Prime Day deals are a relatively inexpensive way to do it. Scroll down a bit on the Amazon Video "Deals" page and you'll see some of the best early Prime Day discounts under the heading "Featured Prime member deals."

The latest Steven Spielberg film, "The Fabelmans," featuring a fictionalized version of the director's own childhood, is now yours to own digitally for $9.99 in a limited-time early Prime Day deal. That's discounted from the usual sale price of $21.59, so it's a pretty good deal any way you look at it. And other, older catalog titles like "John Wick" and "The Hunger Games" have been discounted both to buy and to rent.