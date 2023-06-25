How Deadliest Catch's Camera Crew Must Overcome Uncertainty To Succeed At Sea

David Reichert also explained that in addition to the extreme wear and tear on the camera equipment, the uncertainty of the fishing calendar makes filming "Deadliest Catch" difficult on camera crews in a different way. He said that when they begin filming a season, his crews have no way of knowing exactly how long they will be at sea.

"The crabbing season dictates everything," he said. "When they catch their quota, they come in." He said sometimes the fishing crews can sometimes meet their seasonal quotas in as little as two weeks, but other times it can take several months, and his crews have to be prepared for both ends of that extreme and everything in between.

He also explained that for crews used to shooting on sound stages and in other terrestrial settings, there is an adjustment period when shooting on a seafaring vessel. "It's a little nerve-wracking," he said. "It's just terrifying as you sail out of the harbor, and you just see the islands disappear over the horizon and you know you've got weeks before you see land again."