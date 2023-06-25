Black Lightning's Cress Williams Played Original Fifth Lead Character Cut From Will & Grace Pilot

When it comes to iconic sitcoms, "Will & Grace" always enters the conversation. For over 10 seasons, the series has entertained audiences with its sharp, progressive writing, and inviting cast of characters. There's the uptight Will (Eric McCormack), the carefree Grace (Debra Messing), and their friends Karen (Megan Mullally), and Jake (Sean Hayes). But if things had gone differently, Cress Williams would have been a part of the iconic roster.

During the debut episode of the "Just Jack & Will" podcast, Hayes and McCormack revealed that an early version of "Will & Grace" featured five lead characters. "There were five characters as regulars," McCormack revealed. This fifth character, played by Williams, would have been Will's partner at this law firm. McCormack continued by revealing that Will's friendship with this fifth character would be strong, with Hayes interjecting by describing his relationship with Williams' character "as the opposite of Jack." Details are slim on Cress' character, though the duo described the fifth friend as "a straight guy" who was "probably written as Jewish."

The decision to scrap Cress' character was made by James Burrows, who believed that the fifth friend wasn't adding enough to the show. "It was just one of those things, where two days in ... [James] went to [writers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick] and said, 'It's too many. One finger is too many. These four are the show.'" McCormick continued by discussing how he felt "terrible" that Cress wasn't a part of the show. "It was nothing he did or didn't do... It just didn't fit what the show is supposed to be."