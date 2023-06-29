The Witcher: What Is Fisstech? The Season 3 Drug Explained

What fantasy world is complete with its own fantasy brand of fantasy drugs? In Season 3 Volume 1 of "The Witcher," Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, audiences are introduced to fisstech. It's not heavily featured, nor is it heavily explained, but that's only because it's a straightforward, minor element in Sapkowski's narrative. In the simplest terms possible, fisstech is rebranded cocaine. If that feels like a stretch, consider that the substance is a white, snortable powder that bears the secondary name "white death."

Fisstech is a highly addictive drug. Both Sapkowski's novels and CD Projekt Red's video games are littered with fisstech addicts who are only concerned about where to get the next hit. Netflix's adaptation has yet to feature fisstech in such a prominent way. Season 3 Volume 2 of "The Witcher" might dive into the drug's danger but it's unlikely, if only because the second batch of episodes already have so much story to cover. That said, it was featured in Season 3's premiere, so we'll see.

Here's how fisstech shows up in previous media. At the risk of barreling headfirst into bad pun territory ... gird your loins for what you're about to read. It's not the kind of stuff you can unlearn.